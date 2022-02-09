PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The top two candidates for Broward County Public Schools superintendent were in the hot seat Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s event was billed as an opportunity to meet the candidates, as Broward County’s two finalist for the superintendent position took questions from the public before one of them is selected for the job.

Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright, the interim superintendent, and Micheal Gaal spoke on leadership and communication.

“Clearly I come with a resume that is steeped in leadership. I am, thankfully for my leadership in defense of our country, to be able to have developed that leadership,” said Gaal.

“I take a collaborative approach involving others, as we have conversations in order to problem solve together,” said Cartwright. “Developing that relationship to where there is comfort, to where someone has a concern or something is popping up on their radar that they feel comfortable in reaching out to you.”

“If you have a cellphone, raise it up, ’cause this, to me, is the pathway for every voice to be heard within a community,” said Gaal.

Teachers were another topic of discussion.

“Where they are under-resourced, overworked and not properly compensated,” said Gaal.

“Our staff, for what they do on a daily basis, they definitely don’t get the income they vastly deserve,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright has been interim superintendent for months, while Gaal is an Air Force veteran and former leader in school administration.

“But I don’t know Broward County. I’m still trying to figure out the neighborhoods. I was able to drive and see 85 school sites now in the several days I have been here,” said Gaal.

“We are here to come together and to unite and to go one direction, and I see that as my role as to be that uniter,” said Cartwright.

The audience was seemingly split with supporters for both candidates in attendance.

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco voiced her support for Cartwright.

“We have a leader who has been showing six months of taking care of business,” she said.

Debbie Espinosa said Gaal made a good impression.

“He’s going to listen to all parties, and he’s going to have parents’ inputs and teachers’ inputs,” she said.

Wednesday, the candidates will have the opportunity to answer more questions from the school board members.

School board members will then take a vote and announce who is Broward County’s superintendent.

