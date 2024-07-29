PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit ended at a gas station in Pembroke Pines at the intersection of Pines Boulevard and University Drive with two burglary suspects in custody.

7Skyforce showing aerial footage of the white Honda that was involved in the chase parked at the Marathon gas station.

The doors to the vehicle were open as law enforcement searched the car and conducted their investigation. A smart phone and a charger was also seen on the floor nearby the car.

Crime Scene Investigation Units will collect the evidence both in and surrounding the car.

According to police, this is an isolated incident and the burglary happened within city limits earlier Monday morning.

There is no threat or safety concerns for the area, police say.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Multiple officers are in the area of Pines Blvd & University Dr regarding a robbery that occurred earlier this morning. All suspects were safely taken into custody. The incident was isolated, and there are no safety concerns for the area. pic.twitter.com/JHincSxneM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 29, 2024 Pembroke Pines Police Department

The gas station is taped off as police continue their investigation.

What led to the chase remains unclear.

