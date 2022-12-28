DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies who were involved in a crash near Dania Beach are now out of the hospital.

According to BSO, they were treated and released Tuesday night’s collision in the area of 12th Street and Stirling Road.

Investigators said the deputies were in a cruiser when it collided with another car.

The driver in the other car involved was also taken to the hospital. The motorist’s condition is not known.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.