DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous drive for two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies who were sent to the hospital.

The incident happened at around 8:20 p.m. near the 1200 block of Stirling Road, Tuesday.

According to investigators, the patrol vehicle was occupied by two deputies when the collision occurred.

7News camera’s captured the cruiser, which had front-end damage.

Both the deputies and the the driver of the second vehicle were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The condition of the deputies and the driver is unknown.

Stirling Road has been closed in both directions at 12th Street.

BSO Traffic Homicide detective are investigating the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.