(WSVN) - Two juveniles were arrested after, authorities said, they made written threats to kill in separate incidents.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old student at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach posted a video on Instagram holding what appeared to be a gun, along with threatening language.

Detectives investigated and arrested the student on Tuesday when he arrived at school.

When questioned, the student admitted to posting the video and was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

In a separate case, Snapchat alerted law enforcement on Wednesday about a May 31 threat from a 14-year-old Westglades Middle School student, who threatened a school shooting.

The threat led detectives with BSO’s Threat Management Unit and the FBI to launch an investigation.

The student admitted to posting the threat and was arrested and processed at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Authorities emphasize that making threats is a serious matter with potential criminal consequences.

