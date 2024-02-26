DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward schools have resumed normal operations after students and staff were evacuated after reports of a bomb threat.

Davie Police Officers were investigating the reported bomb threat at Nova High School in Davie, which led to the evacuation of both Nova High School and Nova Middle School as a precaution.

Authorities arrived at the scene, located in the area of 3600 College Ave., at around 12 p.m., Monday.

Update on Nova High/Middle school both schools have been cleared and are now re-opened for normal operations. Students will return to class — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) February 26, 2024

The schools, situated adjacent to each other, are being thoroughly checked by authorities to ensure the safety of students and staff.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where officers were seen at the entrance of the high school and students were seen gathered on the baseball and football fields.

Students have since returned to classes.

The case remains active as police continue to investigate the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.