MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Two Broward County men were arrested after allegedly shoplifting nearly $3,000 in merchandise from a Burlington store in Martin County, according to authorities.

Frankys Estalella-Rodriguez, 28, and Lazaro Duanis Valdez, 26, were stopped by deputies from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office before they could leave the county. Their vehicle was found loaded with unpaid, tagged items, authorities said.

The suspects reportedly misunderstood the meaning of “workshop” and set out on what officials described as a “run on Christmas thievery,” stuffing their sacks with stolen goods. Deputies intercepted the vehicle, preventing the pair from escaping.

“Martin County has zero tolerance for retail theft of any kind,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The stolen merchandise will be returned to the store. Both men face charges of retail theft and remain in custody.

