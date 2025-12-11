FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward County employees made their first court appearance after being arrested for what, officials say, was a rental scheme at several schools.

According to representatives from the school district, Henry McNabb and Brenton Hankerson are accused of improperly using district facilities for their own profit.

According to arrest affidavits, both men are accused of hosting events on several campuses, including Blanche Ely, Coral Springs High School, and Hollywood Hills, on several different dates.

Officials say they did not go through the proper channels to rent out the spaces and instead entered into private agreements with outside basketball associations.

According to the affidavit, both coaches “…benefited financially from these private agreements while exposing the district to severe liability and safety concerns.”

The alleged crimes took place between April 1 and June, according to the arrest affidavit.

Both men are well-known coaches in Broward County.

Authorities say these are two separate cases, and it remains unclear if they were working together on the alleged scheme.

In a statement to 7News, district officials said:

“Both employees in question were arrested by Broward Schools Police as part of an investigations into the improper use of district facilities for personal gain. The Superintendent maintains a zero-tolerance stance on public corruption, and both employees will be subject to termination.”

In his court appearance, McNabb’s attorney told the judge he is a model citizen.

“He has significant ties to the community. He is a resident of Broward County, has been one for his entire life,” said an attorney.

When Hankerson appeared in front of the judge, he shook his head in disbelief when he was read his charges.

“One count organized scheme to defraud $20,000 or less and grand theft in excess of $10,000, but less than $20,000,” said the judge.

The judge issued a stay-away order against McNabb from all Broward County schools.

Both men have paid their bond, but as of Thursday afternoon, they had not been released from jail.

