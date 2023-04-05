OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two masked men with an appetite for crime broke into a Wendy’s restaurant in Oakland Park, but they walked away empty-handed.

Surveillance video captured the duo attempting to break into the business’ safe before giving up.

The botched burglary took place March 22 at the Wendy’s located at 3300 West Commercial Blvd.

If you have any information on this break-in or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

