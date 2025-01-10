POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Bahamian nationals face charges of attempting to smuggle approximately 188 kilograms of cocaine into the United States aboard a vessel intercepted near Hillsboro Inlet, federal authorities announced Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents from the Fort Lauderdale and Miami Marine Units were alerted to a suspicious vessel on Jan. 5. The Air and Marine Operations Center (AMOC) provided real-time updates on the vessel’s position as it headed toward the Port Everglades Inlet in South Florida.

AMO agents launched several Coastal Interceptor Vessels to intercept the Contender Center Console boat.

Around 11 a.m., the vessel, carrying Alfred Lynton Laing and Runo Traveeno Laing of the Bahamas, was intercepted about four nautical miles from Hillsboro Inlet.

The boat was escorted to a nearby harbor for inspection, where agents discovered approximately 188 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside the vessel, according to authorities. The drugs were reportedly packaged in individually wrapped bricks.

The Laings are scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m.

