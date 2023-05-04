LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported a victim to a nearby hospital after arriving at a fire station and claiming they had been shot, Thursday.

A man and a female arrived in a black Nissan sedan at Station 110, located at 3120 NW 12th Place in Lauderhill. The shooting did not occur at the station, but somewhere in the area.

One of them had been shot in the chest.

The shooting victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries but was conscious at the time.

This is the third day in a row a shooting has occurred in Lauderdale Lakes. On Tuesday, a man was killed after being shot at a Walmart.

Broward Sheriffs’ Office has taken over the investigation.

