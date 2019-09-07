2 arrested in North Lauderdale boys’ drownings — including victims’ mother

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have now arrested two people in the drowning deaths of two boys in the pool of a North Lauderdale condo — including the children’s mother.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 23-year-old Wildline Joseph early Saturday morning for her involvement in the deaths of her sons, 6-year-old Ja’Kye Joseph and 5-year-old Branario Minto.

Joseph’s arrest comes four days after 24-year-old John Louis Lynn Jr. was taken into custody in connection to the drownings at the Silver Palms Condominiums, located between State Road 441 and the Florida Turnpike, May 22.

The two brothers were discovered submerged and unresponsive in the pool, just after 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said the pool was gated and fenced off, but the boys somehow found their way inside.

Detectives said the Joseph and Lynn failed to provide proper care and supervision for the children.

Joseph and Lynn are facing two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child. They are being held at the Broward County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.