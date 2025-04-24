WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a smoke shop in Wilton Manors, police said.

Jailyn Voigt and Sonjay Brown were taken into custody following a joint investigation involving the Wilton Manors Police Department, Miramar Police, Broward Sheriff’s Office West Park district, and tips from Crime Stoppers and the public.

The robbery occurred around 5:30 a.m. on April 15 at the World of Smoke & Vape, located at 2201 Wilton Drive.

Surveillance video showed two masked individuals entering the store multiple times before one suspect, dressed in black, pointed a gun at the store clerk while the other, wearing red, stole merchandise from the shelves.

Authorities said approximately $800 worth of vape products and accessories were stolen.

The store clerk was able to alert police using a panic button, and the suspects fled the scene heading south on Wilton Drive, police said.

