FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two people for allegedly exploiting a disabled woman and stealing approximately $71,000 from her.

Bob Ely, 61, and Diane Cooper, 52, were taken into custody on Tuesday following an investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit.

According to detectives, the pair met the victim at a hotel in the 4800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard and manipulated her over several weeks.

Ely reportedly used threats of violence, including a firearm, to coerce the woman into withdrawing large sums of money from her bank account, which he then took. Ely also allegedly stole her debit card to make purchases.

The investigation began in late July after a tip was received about the suspects. BSO said that after weeks of evidence gathering, arrest warrants were issued for both Ely and Cooper on Aug. 29.

They were arrested on Sept. 3 when Ely met with his probation officer.

Both face charges of exploitation of a disabled adult, grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

Ely also faces additional charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and probation violation.

