FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a 2022 homicide in Fort Lauderdale, following a multi-agency investigation involving the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and assistance from local and federal partners, authorities said.

Warren Pollock, 24, of Hephzibah, Georgia, was arrested July 8 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Augusta, Georgia, after a grand jury indicted him on one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Steven Black.

Pollock’s sister, Wanisha Pollock, 29, of Lauderhill, Florida, was taken into custody by Fort Lauderdale Police on July 10. She faces one count of accessory after the fact, according to investigators.

The shooting occurred on March 13, 2022, at a business located at 800 Northwest 22nd Road. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found Black dead inside the store. Surveillance footage captured a suspect entering the business and shooting Black before fleeing the scene.

Authorities credited the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, along with the Miami Beach and Miami Gardens police departments, with helping to identify the suspects.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.