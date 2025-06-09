SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody for allegedly stealing mail from an apartment building in Sunrise.

Wilfredo Rivero, 31, and Fernando Rodriguez, 28, were taken into custody, accused of stealing mail from an apartment complex.

According to authorities, Rivero was seen on surveillance forcibly opening a cluster of mailboxes and examining then removing several pieces of mail from the complex located off Sunrise Lakes Boulevard on April 26.

Authorities say Rivero then returned to the complex two days later with Rodriguez, where surveillance showed both men opening another cluster of mailboxes, stuffing their clothes with as much mail as they could before taking off.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they were able to identify both men after receiving several tips on their national hotline after the surveillance video of the theft was shown to the public.

Both men have been charged with mail theft.

