OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two subjects were arrested after, authorities said, they crashed a stolen vehicle into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser during a pursuit in Oakland Park.

Video footage shows FHP deputies blocking off the westbound lanes of Oakland Park Boulevard during their investigation. Reports indicate that a suspect vehicle may have slammed into the cruiser while authorities were following it.

According to FHP, the vehicle that crashed into the trooper was stolen from West Kendall. The trooper spotted the vehicle overnight and tried to stop, but the driver refused, which led to a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the driver rammed into the trooper’s cruiser, which caused them to crash. After the crash, the two suspects inside the vehicle fled on foot but were eventually arrested.

“The trooper was able to pursue the vehicle till then until he lost some visual of the vehicle, which he believed entered a McDonald’s parking lot,” said FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda. “At which point, the trooper was passing Oakland Park Boulevard and the subjects intentionally rammed the trooper’s car, where the trooper came to find a rest in the intersection of US 441 and Oakland Boulevard.”

Surveillance footage in the area captured the trooper staggering from his car after the crash.

About a mile away from the crash site, a white BMW was found crashed into a bus stop. Video footage from 7Skyforce showed a man in handcuffs being placed in the back of an FHP cruiser.

Westbound traffic on Oakland Park Boulevard at 27th Avenue was blocked off but has since reopened.

The trooper was transported to the hospital as a precaution but has since been released. The vehicles involved in the crash were towed away.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified 18-year-old Tommie Allen and the passing was identified as 20-year-old Tyler Tyrone Hollins.

They were charged with grand theft, fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest without violence.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.