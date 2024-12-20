CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested two men who are accused of breaking into a Coral Springs business.

Coral Springs Police units responded to the scene of the burglary at Cloud House Vape & Smoke Shop, located along the 10400 block of West Atlantic Boulevard, at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

According to the business’ owner, the subjects broke in and eventually took off in a getaway car.

Police said the crooks bailed out soon after but were caught and placed under arrest.

