PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were arrest after their children were found all alone in a locked car.

Ronald Ramirez and Scarlet Parra faced a judge, Tuesday morning.

They’re accused of leaving the two children in the car while they went shopping at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

According to police, the children were in the ca for about an hour.

They were spotted by someone who then called police.

