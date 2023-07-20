MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a pair of armed robbers who targeted an armored truck outside of a bank in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the robbery took place outside the Bank of America along Northwest Second Avenue, near South State Road 7, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the subjects approached an armored truck guard, demanded money and took a tray containing an undisclosed amount of money, at around 12:15 p.m.

No shots were fired, and no injuries have been reported.

Miami Gardens Police, the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force and the FBI continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call 754-703-2000 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.