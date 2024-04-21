FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wreck on the water in the Florida Everglades sent two people to the hospital, officials said.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the collision took place in the area of 35000 Everglades Parkway on Saturday, and it involved one of the department’s airboats.

The two injured patients were airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown conditions.

