DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a heartwarming reunion for a construction worker and those who rushed to his aid.

Jacob Taylor remained in the intensive care unit at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach for more than a month since he was brought in on Jan. 22. Thanks to the team of people who treated his traumatic injuries, he was released from the hospital.

Last week, Taylor received a visit from the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter and paramedics who came to his rescue after a frightening fall.

Taylor and a co-worker miraculously survived after falling more than 100 feet. They were working on a crane in the Holey Land Wildlife Management Area in Northwest Broward when the bucket truck they were in toppled over.

The incident remains under investigation.

