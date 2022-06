LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in Lauderhill came to the rescue of a tiny feline.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue on Sunday saved a kitten stuck in the engine compartment of a car that was parked at the Swap Shop.

It took them about 15 minutes to get the kitten out and return it to its owner.

