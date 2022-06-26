LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Some dedicated volunteers surprised an elderly Lauderhill homeowner by doing some housework for her.

Volunteers with the nonprofits Only the Beginning and GAME Changers on Saturday teamed up with Lauderhill city officials, as well as personnel from the city’s police and fire department, to help Mary Wynn.

Wynn, a retired Broward Schools cafeteria worker, needed a couple of things done around her home.

The volunteers took care of those tasks for her, doing some landscaping and making repairs on the property.

The beautification efforts are part of the community event Project Love. Its goal is to assist three senior residents in Lauderhill with home repairs, painting and landscaping.

