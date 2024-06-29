MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a young man who was reported missing from Miramar has been found dead.

According to Miramar Police, 19-year-old Prynce Travon Clark pedaled away from the area of the 3600 block of Bahama Drive in Miramar on a blue and gray bicycle at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Detectives believe he headed to the Pembroke Pines area.

Clark stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Sunday afternoon, detectives confirmed Clark was found deceased. They said foul play is not suspected at this time.

