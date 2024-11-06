COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was shot and killed Tuesday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Coconut Creek.

Heavy police activity was seen just off Lions Road as part of an investigation.

The victim is believed to be 19-year-old Bryce McFadden, a former student from Youth Under Construction.

The principal, Delvin King, who identified the victim, said McFadden tells 7News McFadden had graduated near the top of his class and was looking to continue his education.

Police set up a perimeter to search for the gunman, told residents to stay put, and for several hours kept others from entering the complex.

The perimeter was lifted by 9:30 p.m.

No one is in custody at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

