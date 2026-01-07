MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An altercation at the pump escalated into gunfire at a gas station in Miramar, leaving a young man dead and sending two other people to the hospital, police said

According to Miramar Police, authorities responded to the chaos at the Sunoco station in the area of Southwest 75th Avenue, across from North Perry Airport.

Investigators said an individual walked up to a black Mercedes-Benz sedan that was parked at a pump before an argument broke out between two people.

“There was a car at the gas station, and someone, an individual walked up to the car. There was an altercation, a verbal altercation, and then there was an exchange of gunfire,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Janice McIntosh.

Officials said the man inside the Mercedes died, and the second person involved in the exchange of gunfire ran away after being shot. He was later picked up and taken to a hospital by a friend.

A third person, an innocent bystander, was also hit and transported to the hospital. They are expected to be OK, officials said.

The owner of the Kwik Stop across the street from the gas station said the bystander was one of his customers.

“He tried to fix his car, and then one bullet comes across the street, hit him,” the Kwik Stop owner said.

7News learned Wednesday morning that 19-year-old Christian Corea was the person who was killed in the shooting.

Officers at the scene closed off surrounding streets as they held their long guns and canvassed the nearby area.

7News cameras were rolling as investigators searched for clues around the Mercedes that was parked at one of the pumps.

The vehicle appeared to have possible bullet holes on its side. Possible bullet holes were also visible near the pump.

It’s unclear whether or not the two individuals involved in the shooting knew each other.

“What we do know is that almost immediately there was an exchange of gunfire,” said McIntosh.

Police said they would like to speak with another person who left the scene on foot.

“We believe there is one other person who ran from the scene, and he could assist us in this investigation,” said McIntosh. “We’re asking everyone, if they see something or they hear something, to call the Miramar Police. We are still looking for someone who we believe can assist us in this investigation.”

Several officers were seen at two nearby convenience stores, as they continue to investigate this incident.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

