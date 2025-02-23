FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The spotlight fell on some of the best and brightest leaders of an important industry in South Florida at a special celebration this weekend.

Hundreds of supporters of the automotive industry attended the annual International Automotive Excellence Gala at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday night.

Founder Rita Case, herself a giant of the industry, presented the prestigious awards recognizing excellence.

Mario Murgado, President of Murgado Automotive Group, was the recipient of the Automotive Dealer Lifetime Achievement Award. He said the event had a greater purpose, as all proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

“There’s nothing more important than children. We believe that it’s important to give them unconditional love, but more importantly, give them an education and to be able to assist them and to support them in their growing years, their formative years, and this organization does an incredible job,” he said.

The one-of-a-kind event celebrated its 18th year.

