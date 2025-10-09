LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Drive-by danger in a Lauderhill neighborhood sent a young woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

According to Lauderhill Police, officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 18th Court and 35th Way, just before 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said the 18-year-old victim was outside with a family member when someone opened fire from inside a vehicle.

Paramedics with Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the woman to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, She is expected to be OK.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

