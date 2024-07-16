NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died following a shooting in North Lauderdale on Monday evening.

Just before 6:45 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to a call near the 1000 block of Southwest 76th Avenue. Once they arrived, emergency crews found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman, identified by BSO as 18-year-old Bryanna Nina, was quickly transported to Broward Health North, where she later was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said Nina was standing outside an apartment complex when the subjects exited a dark-colored vehicle and began shooting. Shooters fled the scene following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

