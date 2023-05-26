DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen received a generous gift and is being recognized for the obstacles he’s overcome.

Jackie Knight was given a brand new car from Rick Case Honda in Davie, Friday.

The 18-year-old had a rough upbringing after he was abandoned by his family when he was 1 year old.

He also suffered from the death of his foster mother, which resulted in Knight being taken in by an agency that provides safe harbor for youths.

Despite it all, Knight just graduated high school and was awarded a scholarship to attend Broward College.

He now also has some brand-new wheels.

“Cause you don’t always expect good things to come out. I’m a lucky person as is, so I always kinda give myself that benefit of the doubt,” Knight said. “Yeah, today might be a good day, it’s a lucky day. I’m trying to see if I can find any jobs that will require the car, which most of the time they usually hire. So as is, it’s to work, school, home, just making a life for myself now.”

The donation was made possible by the Rotary Club of Weston.

Knight said he plans to pursue a doctorate degree.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.