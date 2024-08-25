OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are looking for the gunman responsible for a shooting in an Oakland Park neighborhood that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near the 2100 block of Northwest 28th Street, early Saturday afternoon.

Responding deputies arrived to find the victim in the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies quickly established a perimeter and canvassed the area.

Investigators identified the victim as Ammon Watson. They said the perpetrator ran up to him and pulled the trigger, then fled on foot.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, contact BSO Homicide Detective Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.