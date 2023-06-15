MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Miramar neighborhood that sent an 18-year-old victim and an infant to the hospital.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the 8000 block of West Heather Lane, near Palm Avenue, just after 6:10 p.m., Thursday.

The infant was seen with her head bandaged as she was being carried into the back of a Miramar Fire Rescue truck, presumably by her mother.

Video also showed several paramedics hoisting the gurney where the older victim lay and wheeling it into an ambulance.

Police believe the shooting was domestic in nature. They said the adult victim was shot in the arm, and the infant’s injury was not caused by a gunshot.

It’s unclear whether the incident happened inside a home or on the street.

Miramar Police officers have cordoned off the street in front of a home, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.