LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen is behind bars after, authorities say, she brought a weapon to school.

Eighteen-year-old Jada Burrows was arrested by police in Lauderdale Lakes, Monday.

According to authorities, a school security monitor at Boyd Anderson High School conducted a search of a girl’s bathroom on campus. The monitor found three students hiding inside one of the stalls. Upon searching their bags, an 8.5 inch knife with a 4 inch blade was found inside of Burrows’ backpack.

Burrows was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

This isn’t the first time authorities accused Burrows of bringing a weapon on campus. She was also charged for bringing one to the same school in March 2024.

The judge set her bond at $2,500.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.