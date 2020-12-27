18-year-old hospitalized after being shot in hand in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after, police said, he was shot in the hand in a Sunrise neighborhood.

Sunrise Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 16th Court and 60th Avenue, just before 2 a.m., Sunday.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center. He is expected to be OK.

The incident remains under investigation as police search for the shooter.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward

