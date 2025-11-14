OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A student got a lesson in the law after he was arrested for bringing a stun gun to school, according to police.

Eighteen-year-old Hayden Hanstein appeared before a judge, Thursday.

According to police, a security guard for Northeast High School heard Hanstein showing his friends the weapon, even discharging it multiple times, in the school’s parking lot.

Broward Sheriff’s Office was notified and Hanstein was later arrested.

The teen now faces a charge for possession of a weapon while on school property.

His bond was set at $1,000.

