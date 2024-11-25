LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for an overnight shooting in Lauderhill that, they said, claimed the life of an 18-year-old man.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at a condominium community off U.S. 441, near Northwest 26th Street, at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“They’re advising somebody was shot, 18-year-old male not conscious, not breathing,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Paramedics transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Back at the complex, officers scoured the parking lot. Cameras showed at least three shell casings noted by evidence markers and surrounded by crime scene tape.

“We are completely shocked,” said a resident who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera. “I know a lot of the people that live in the neighborhood, I know a lot of the people that live in my building, and we rely on each other. I never once felt like I couldn’t take my trash out or couldn’t walk to my car or felt unsafe.”

Investigators walked the parking lot, searching for anything that could lead them to their shooter or shooters, as they attempted to determine a motive.

“I hope that they catch whoever did this,” said the resident who spoke with 7News.

Police said their investigation is open and ongoing.

Officials urge anyone with information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS). Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.