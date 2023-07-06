HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old was arrested after, police say, he committed a series of armed robberies.

According to officials, Matthew Carr, of Hollywood, was arrested for the the robberies that took place near South 56th Avenue and Washington Street throughout the month of June. The robberies primarily took place during transactions conducted through Facebook Marketplace.

A comprehensive investigation conducted by the assigned detective linked Carr to multiple armed robberies not only in Hollywood but also across Broward County. Additionally, Carr has been implicated in various other violent crimes within the county.

On July 5, 2023, Hollywood Detectives, in collaboration with Detectives from the US Marshals Service, Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force, successfully took Carr into custody.

