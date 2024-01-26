FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man after, they said, he brought a loaded gun to Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 18-year-old Jamar Ross was located and taken into custody, and the weapon was recovered, Friday afternoon.

Detectives said officers were following a tip from school security that a student had a gun on campus.

The campus, located at 1800 SW 5th Place, was placed on lockdown not long before classes were scheduled to be dismissed, as officers began searching the premises.

Parents were worried as the news of the student with a gun spread.

“Kids can’t get an education these days. You gotta worry about them getting killed in school,” said one concerned parent.

“Oh, my God. I can’t. It’s terrible,” said another parent.

“I’m kinda nervous because I can’t get my child,” said one parent.

“Gun violence has tripled, so they need to change the gun laws, and we wouldn’t have this problem with teenagers with guns,” said one parent.

“As far as I know, he didn’t do any threats, but apparently, they found out he had a gun, so that’s all we know. But once they found out, they put everyone on lockdown,” said Mischa Griffin.

Students said that while the situation is nerve-racking, it’s something they’ve become used to.

“They turn off all the lights and told us to stay away from the windows and to duck down behind all the bookshelves,” said Julio Zarco.

“It was one weapon. Police are already here. For how many security already on campus, taking one person down probably shouldn’t be a hassle,” said Lily Leiper.

Students received several messages, including one asking, “Anyone know why 30 cops cars are at Stranahan High School today?”

“Like this could be my last time actually, like, alive,” said Ethin Rodriguez.

Griffin’s daughter said students were told to hide.

“I was going to another classroom and when I walked into the building, they told me to go to the bathroom,” said the daughter.

She said she stayed in the bathroom for 40 minutes.

Dismissal resumed as normal. No injuries were reported.

Ross has been charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and disrupting a school function.

The suspect’s motive remains unclear. This is an open and ongoing investigation.

