MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a hot pursuit involving a stolen car that ended with a nasty wreck and a bailout in Miramar.

Miramar Police on Friday confirmed they arrested 18-year-old Jeremiah Brownlee in connection to the chaotic chain of events that unfolded at the busy intersection of Island Drive and Miramar Causeway, Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors told 7News the driver of the vehicle ran a red light, slammed nearly head-on into a red SUV and came to a stop near the home.

The aftermath of the crash caught on the homeowner’s Ring camera. The footage captured one of the occupants who was in the stolen vehicle walking across the frame.

7Skyforce captured the silver 2015 Kia Forte with severe front-end damage, its airbags deployed and all four doors open.

Detectives said further investigation revealed the sedan was stolen out of Pembroke Park on Thursday. However, Brownlee didn’t know the vehicle was stolen, so he only faces a trespassing charge.

Police said one subject remains in the run, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident or the whereabouts of the subject who remains on the loose, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

