FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school student accused of bringing a loaded handgun to a Fort Lauderdale campus faced a judge.

Eighteen-year old Jamar Ross was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and disrupting a school function.

Detectives said Ross brought the firearm to class, forcing a lockdown.

Officers arrested Ross on Friday afternoon at Stranahan High School on Southwest Fifth Place in Fort Lauderdale’s Tarpon River neighborhood.

His bond was set at $15,000.

