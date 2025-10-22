MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man faced a judge after, police said, he brought a gun to a high school campus in Margate.

Jalen Lindo appeared in a Broward County bond court on Wednesday, one day after the 18-year-old was arrested.

Investigators said the suspect brought a gun to SunEd High School, located along Banks Road.

Lindo faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed firearm and interfering with school administrative functions.

It remains unclear whether Lindo was a student at the school or whether he randomly appeared on campus.

