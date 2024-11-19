POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities detained 18 migrants following a suspected migrant landing in Pompano Beach.

U.S. Border Patrol agents, in coordination with CBP Air and Marine Operations and local law enforcement, responded to the area of 1900 NE 23rd St. Tuesday morning.

Officials confirmed the group included five individuals from China and 13 from Ecuador, all of whom arrived on a vessel.

Footage from the scene showed an individual in handcuffs being escorted by authorities, with bags and other belongings scattered nearby. Police tape cordoned off the area as officers and agents investigated.

Further details about the vessel or the circumstances of the landing have not been released.

