17th Street Causeway bridge in Fort Lauderdale reopens after being stuck

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale bridge has reopened after it was stuck in the upward position.

The bridge on the 17th Street Causeway became stuck in a semi-open position since around 4:30 p.m., Monday.

The eastbound span of the bridge reopened to traffic less than an hour later.

7 SkyForce HD flew over the scene where cars were stalled on the west side as other cars pass them by on the eastbound lane of the bridge.

The west side of the bridge reopened to traffic just before 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.