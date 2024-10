FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 17th Street Bridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale has reopened after it malfunctioned earlier in the day.

As of 9 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police said the bridge was working properly again and traffic has resumed normal.

The malfunction led to traffic diversions as repairs were being made.

