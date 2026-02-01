FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people gathered for this year’s Broward Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run in Fort Lauderdale.

The chilly weather didn’t prevent participants from lacing up their sneakers and attending the 17th annual marathon at Nova Southeastern University, Saturday.

The run, benefiting Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, raised $300,000 to grant wishes for children in South Florida.

“This is what we all want, when we come out of beating cancer, any type of illness, and it is an admirable thing to just be here with other people that can understand this, and other kids that can have somebody to depend on and bet on, and it really is an amazing thing,” said Isabella Desptree, a Wish Kid who attended the event.

Today in Florida anchor Alex de Armas emceed the event. She introduced Desptree, who told attendees her Wish was a Sweet 16 party, which took place this past summer.

7News is a proud sponsor of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

