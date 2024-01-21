PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old boy who came under fire in the parking lot of a Best Buy store in Plantation has died, police said, as detectives search for the two people responsible for the shooting that also sent three other people to the hospital.

According to Plantation Police, the teen died at the hospital after paramedics rushed him there in critical condition, Saturday night.

Delvin King, the principal at Youth Under Construction, a private school in Pompano Beach, identified the victim as Terrance Farrington an 11th grade student at the school who was also part of the football team.

Detectives said Farrington was shot after he and three others were walking out of the Best Buy in the area of West Sunrise Boulevard and North Flamingo Roas, just after 8 p.m.

Police said two people walked up to the group and started to shoot, striking Farrington, another member of his group and two innocent bystanders, one of whom was inside the store.

Paramedics transported all four victims to an area hospital, where Farrington succumbed to his injuries hours later.

As of Sunday afternoon, it remains unclear why the group was targeted, and the two subjects remain on the run.

King said Farrington was a Grade A running back with the school’s football team, and he described the teen as an energetic student.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

