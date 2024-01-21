PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old boy who came under fire in the parking lot of a Best Buy store in Plantation has died, police said, as detectives search for the two people responsible for the shooting that also sent three other people to the hospital.

According to Plantation Police, the teen died at the hospital after paramedics rushed him there in critical condition, Saturday night.

Delvin King, the principal at Youth Under Construction, a school in Pompano Beach, identified the victim as Terrance Farrington an 11th grade student at the school who was also in the football team.

“Terrance was a student full of life and love. He was one of the star players on my football team,” said King. “Today, I just went and looked at his seat today, and I said, ‘Wow, that seat right there, that seat’s going to be empty for a while.”

Detectives said Farrington was shot after he and three others were walking out of the Best Buy in the area of West Sunrise Boulevard and North Flamingo Road, just after 8 p.m.

Police said two people walked up to the group and started to shoot, striking Farrington, another member of his group and two innocent bystanders, one of whom was inside the store.

Paramedics transported all four victims to an area hospital, where Farrington succumbed to his injuries hours later.

King described Farrington as an accomplished running back who was energetic on and off the field.

“The thing that we’ll most remember is his laughter, him dancing,” said King. “Every time, he got to get in TikTok and dance.”

As of Sunday night, it remains unclear why the group was targeted, and detectives said the two subjects remain on the run.

“The parents cry out, it’s that if anyone knows anything to come forward, ’cause the gun violence in this community, it has to stop,” said King.

A memorial for Farrington will be held at the school, located at 1350 S. Dixie Highway in East Pompano Beach, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. It will be followed by a balloon release service at Mitchell Moore Park, located at 901 NW 10th St. in Pompano Beach, beginning at 11 a.m.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

