PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old student was arrested after a written threat was found inside a bathroom at Flanagan High School, police say.

Pembroke Pines Police said they were able to quickly identity the female student and arrest her.

It was determined that there was no credible threat against the campus, students, or staff and officials are reassuring the public that the school is safe.

Students at the school described what unfolded.

“The only thing I know is it said something about a threat about today at 1 p.m.,” said a student.

“Some girl was writing crazy stuff on the wall. It was a threat and they arrested her and everything,” said another student.

There has been numerous threats made to South Florida schools in the past few months.

An 11-year-old was accused of calling in a bomb threat against Somerset Academy in Deerfield Beach.

Offenders get no warning and are immediately charged with a felony that can change their young life forever.

“They have to investigate for the off chance that it’s real. If its real, lives are at stake, you know?” said a student at the high school.

Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said the threats are no joke and will be taken seriously.

“It’s a crime when you make a threat to our school. It is definitely not a joke,” he said.

The department is urging parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of making school threats along with the consequences that can follow.

