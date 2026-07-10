FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen accused of a serious crime has pleaded not guilty in court.

Anthony Gonzalez-Tovar, 17, was arraigned on Friday on an attempted sexual battery charge.

In April, surveillance video captured Tovar taking his shoes off and exposing himself near Golf Club Road and Bonaventure Boulevard before he tried to assault a woman at a Weston apartment complex, according to police.

Initially, he was charged as a minor, but that has changed and he is now being prosecuted as an adult.

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